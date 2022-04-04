StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ENTA has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $71.77 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $879,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,188. 12.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

