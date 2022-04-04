StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.83.

CTMX stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

