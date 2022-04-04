StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

