StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81.
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.
