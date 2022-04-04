StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.43.

Chuy’s stock opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $504.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.87.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $98.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,351,000 after buying an additional 247,435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,322,000 after buying an additional 70,562 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Chuy’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

