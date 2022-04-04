StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an in-line rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,921,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,506,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 118,825 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.