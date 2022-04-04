StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $276.00.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE BDX opened at $262.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.70. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.