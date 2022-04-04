StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.06). Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Banc of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 5.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Banc of California by 247.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 245,893 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Banc of California by 5.0% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banc of California by 545.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 163,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 137,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Banc of California by 140.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 28,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

