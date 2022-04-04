StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered AtriCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $66.01 on Thursday. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.47.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,244 shares of company stock worth $557,029. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 76,206 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,241,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in AtriCure by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

