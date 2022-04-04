StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ASND has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.91.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $115.97 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $96.97 and a 52 week high of $178.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.24.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. Analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

