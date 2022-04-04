StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley cut shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Airgain stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. Airgain has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $77.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James K. Sims bought 5,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Sims bought 4,612 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Airgain during the second quarter valued at about $984,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Airgain by 0.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 278,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Airgain by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 324,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Airgain by 99.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Airgain by 69.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 31,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

