StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.52. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sharon O’keefe bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $954,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 50,357 shares of company stock worth $1,189,521. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

