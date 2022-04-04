StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

WHLM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,776. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHLM. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wilhelmina International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wilhelmina International by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

