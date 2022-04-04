StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.65. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in WestRock by 147.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.