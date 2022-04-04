StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Get ViewRay alerts:

VRAY opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $715.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 156.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. NexWave Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in ViewRay during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay Company Profile (Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.