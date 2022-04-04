StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Unilever (NYSE:UL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

UL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.51.

NYSE:UL opened at $46.60 on Thursday. Unilever has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

