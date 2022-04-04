StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Unilever (NYSE:UL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
UL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.51.
NYSE:UL opened at $46.60 on Thursday. Unilever has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
