StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Unifi (NYSE:UFI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Unifi has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Unifi ( NYSE:UFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $201.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unifi will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $2,287,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Unifi by 625.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 60,531 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Unifi by 70.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Unifi by 120.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Unifi during the third quarter worth about $1,055,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Unifi by 76.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 110,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

