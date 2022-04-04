StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCX opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.58. Tucows has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $92.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.48 million during the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.01%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its holdings in Tucows by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,673,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,268,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tucows by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,241,000 after buying an additional 14,533 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in Tucows by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 382,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,641,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Tucows by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 293,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,710,000 after buying an additional 169,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tucows by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 277,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,241,000 after buying an additional 208,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows (Get Rating)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.