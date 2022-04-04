StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:TCX opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.58. Tucows has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $92.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.48 million during the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.01%.
About Tucows (Get Rating)
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.
