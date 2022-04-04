StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.17.
TRMB stock opened at $72.78 on Thursday. Trimble has a twelve month low of $62.32 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.21.
In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trimble by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,432,000 after acquiring an additional 160,495 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Trimble by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Trimble by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.
About Trimble (Get Rating)
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
