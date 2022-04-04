StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.17.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB stock opened at $72.78 on Thursday. Trimble has a twelve month low of $62.32 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.21.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trimble by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,432,000 after acquiring an additional 160,495 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Trimble by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Trimble by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble (Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.