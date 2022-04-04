StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TAC. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. ATB Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransAlta from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.90.

NYSE TAC opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.19.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $483.94 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TransAlta by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TransAlta by 1,722.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

