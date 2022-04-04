StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Strategic Education currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $67.81 on Thursday. Strategic Education has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.33. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.80%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 13,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.24 per share, for a total transaction of $783,180.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Strategic Education by 549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 159,448 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Strategic Education by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 18,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Strategic Education by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education (Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.