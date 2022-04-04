StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of SP stock opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $741.13 million, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.63.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,041,000 after buying an additional 111,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,834,000 after acquiring an additional 33,994 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in SP Plus by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,457,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,131,000 after purchasing an additional 87,709 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in SP Plus by 47,882.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in SP Plus by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 866,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,463,000 after purchasing an additional 64,557 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

