StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Southern (NYSE:SO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.22.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE:SO traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $73.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,633. Southern has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $74.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.59.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,169 shares of company stock valued at $17,857,219. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.