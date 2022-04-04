StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMSI. Dawson James cut their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Smith Micro Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.39.

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.83. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $6.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80.

Smith Micro Software ( NASDAQ:SMSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 213,722 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 210,701 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 101.9% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 91,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth about $433,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

