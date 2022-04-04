StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RC has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.14.

Ready Capital stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28.

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ready Capital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,924,000 after buying an additional 279,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ready Capital by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,273,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,484,000 after buying an additional 75,903 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ready Capital by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,622,000 after buying an additional 1,150,178 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ready Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,079,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,878,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ready Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,718,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

