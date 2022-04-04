StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of RLGT opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $306.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Radiant Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.
Radiant Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)
