StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Prothena had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 33.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 938.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 1,129.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the third quarter worth about $110,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena (Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

