StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.86. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $175.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 144.46% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 179,279 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Prospect Capital by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 263,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52,805 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 69,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

