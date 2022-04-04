StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

PIPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.60.

Shares of PIPR traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,924. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $110.21 and a 12 month high of $193.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $2.79. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,482,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,199,000 after buying an additional 79,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 483,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,297,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 455,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,310,000 after buying an additional 16,665 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 375,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,027,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,760,000 after buying an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

