StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Pioneer Power Solutions from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ PPSI opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $14.43.

Pioneer Power Solutions ( NASDAQ:PPSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPSI. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 40,069.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 40,470 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

