StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ONTX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ONTX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,857. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 7,151.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onconova Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.