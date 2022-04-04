StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OCN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocwen Financial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ocwen Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

OCN traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.25. 41,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,143. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 16.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.99. Ocwen Financial has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $41.92.

Ocwen Financial ( NYSE:OCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $293.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.17 million. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 1.72%. Analysts predict that Ocwen Financial will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 4,068.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Ocwen Financial during the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 107.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

