StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

MFG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,662. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $3.21.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 18.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

