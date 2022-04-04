StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

MANT has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of ManTech International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManTech International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.00.

Get ManTech International alerts:

MANT stock opened at $86.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.91. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in ManTech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in ManTech International by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ManTech International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in ManTech International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 18,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.