StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.71.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.39. The company had a trading volume of 17,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,865. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.32. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.98. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $56.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.