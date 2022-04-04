StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LHCG. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of LHC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of LHC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.30.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,894. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LHC Group has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.63.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. LHC Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 256,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,252,000 after buying an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 63.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

