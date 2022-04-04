StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KGC. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.57.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,362,104. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,856,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,558,000 after purchasing an additional 222,069 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,924,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 357,245 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,507,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 112,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 386,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 193,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.