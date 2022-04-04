StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kennametal from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kennametal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.63.

Shares of NYSE KMT traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $27.51. 45,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.70.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 135,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 57,816 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36,007 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 45,682 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

