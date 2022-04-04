StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kellogg (NYSE:K)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.33.

K stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.98. 18,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,430. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.56. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $68.60.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $828,440.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kellogg by 153.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $82,762,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $74,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

