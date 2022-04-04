StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.29.

HLT stock opened at $150.71 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $114.70 and a 52-week high of $160.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

