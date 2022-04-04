StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

GVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Granite Construction stock opened at $33.11 on Thursday. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $683.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Granite Construction will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 9.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Granite Construction by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 138,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Granite Construction by 0.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the third quarter worth about $1,026,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

