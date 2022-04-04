StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE GEL traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEL. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 1,652.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,047,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759,868 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,713,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,564 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,185,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,926,000 after purchasing an additional 482,182 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 677.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 371,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 323,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 214,710 shares in the last quarter.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

