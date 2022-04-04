StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.91.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.36. 2,335,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,711,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. FOX has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FOX will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of FOX by 367.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in FOX by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in FOX by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 243.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.