StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ FMBH traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,375. The firm has a market cap of $780.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.81. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $60.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.33 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $4,529,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,452,000 after buying an additional 48,272 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 32,569 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,883,000 after buying an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

