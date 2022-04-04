StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -139.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,614,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,066,000 after purchasing an additional 717,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,422,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,281,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,905,000 after acquiring an additional 433,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,618,000 after buying an additional 779,024 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,794,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,288 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

