StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:ELMD traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,630. Electromed has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $106.24 million, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.61.
Electromed Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electromed (ELMD)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.