StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELMD traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,630. Electromed has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $106.24 million, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.