StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $79.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.48. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,312 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 175.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 72.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $967,000. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 83.2% during the third quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 218,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,253,000 after buying an additional 99,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

