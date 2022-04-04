StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $138.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.29. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.65 and its 200 day moving average is $117.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 20.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,479,840. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

