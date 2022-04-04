StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 14.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.42.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 30.29%.

In related news, VP Teri Robinson sold 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $34,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 446,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,619 and have sold 108,053 shares valued at $1,201,753. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSS. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

