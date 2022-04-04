StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE:SID traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 127,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,901. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.70. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 57.84%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SID. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,904,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,209,000 after purchasing an additional 730,767 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 32.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,778,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,905 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,108,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 877,887 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,966,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after buying an additional 734,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 357.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,446,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 1,130,260 shares during the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

