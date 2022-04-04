StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of COLB opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $45.05.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,456,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,853,000 after purchasing an additional 928,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,348,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,568,000 after purchasing an additional 458,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,711,000 after buying an additional 453,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,763,000 after buying an additional 215,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

